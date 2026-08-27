Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life

2025 - France - French/English

Comedy/Romance/Drama - PG-13 - 98 minutes

View movie trailer (link to: https://youtu.be/inLm4GvLQuk )

Agathe is a charming but accident-prone bookseller at the famous Shakespeare and Company bookstore in Paris. A devoted admirer of Jane Austen, she dreams of finding a romance worthy of an Austen novel, while secretly hoping to become a successful writer herself. When she is unexpectedly invited to a prestigious Jane Austen writers’ residency in England, Agathe must overcome her self-doubt, face the gap between fantasy and reality, and discover that real life—and real love—rarely follows the script of a classic novel. Filled with wit, literary references, and gentle humor, this film is a romantic comedy about finding confidence and embracing life’s imperfections.

