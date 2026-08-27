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Explorations: International Film Series

Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Jane Austen Wrecked My Life
2025 - France - French/English
Comedy/Romance/Drama - PG-13 - 98 minutes
View movie trailer (link to: https://youtu.be/inLm4GvLQuk )

Agathe is a charming but accident-prone bookseller at the famous Shakespeare and Company bookstore in Paris. A devoted admirer of Jane Austen, she dreams of finding a romance worthy of an Austen novel, while secretly hoping to become a successful writer herself. When she is unexpectedly invited to a prestigious Jane Austen writers’ residency in England, Agathe must overcome her self-doubt, face the gap between fantasy and reality, and discover that real life—and real love—rarely follows the script of a classic novel. Filled with wit, literary references, and gentle humor, this film is a romantic comedy about finding confidence and embracing life’s imperfections.

Craven Community College - Orringer Auditorium
02:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Lifetime Learning Center at Craven Community College
252-633-2618
baerj@cravencc.edu
https://cravencc.edu/llc/international-films
Craven Community College - Orringer Auditorium
800 College Ct.
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
252-638-2618
baerj@cravencc.edu
https://cravencc.edu/document/campus-maps