Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Rule Breakers

2025 - Morocco/Afghanistan - English

Drama - PG-13 - 120 minutes

View movie trailer (link to: https://youtu.be/CW_P4zT6i9A )

Inspired by a remarkable true story, Rule Breakers follows a determined woman who challenges tradition by creating opportunities for girls to receive an education in Afghanistan, where doing so is considered an act of defiance. As she mentors a group of talented young women, they face growing opposition from those who want to preserve the status quo. Through perseverance, teamwork, and courage, they discover that education has the power to change not only individual lives, but the future of an entire nation. This film celebrates the importance of education, opportunity, and standing up for what is right.

