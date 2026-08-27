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Explorations: International Film Series

Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The Ballad of Wallis Island
2025 - United Kingdom - English
Comedy /Drama /Music – PG-13 - 100 minutes
View movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTi-e20yVNs

Charles, an eccentric lottery winner, lives alone on remote Wallis Island and decides to fulfill a lifelong dream by hiring his favorite musician, Herb McGwyer, for a private concert. Herb is surprised to discover that Charles has also invited his former band-mate—and former girlfriend, Nell, who arrives with her husband. Combining gentle humor with heartfelt drama, the film is a warm and thoughtful story about friendship, lost love, second chances, and the lasting power of music. Critics praised its understated charm and strong performances.

Craven Community College - Orringer Auditorium
02:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Lifetime Learning Center at Craven Community College
252-633-2618
baerj@cravencc.edu
https://cravencc.edu/llc/international-films
Craven Community College - Orringer Auditorium
800 College Ct.
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
252-638-2618
baerj@cravencc.edu
https://cravencc.edu/document/campus-maps