Explorations: International Film Series

Two screenings at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

The Ballad of Wallis Island

2025 - United Kingdom - English

Comedy /Drama /Music – PG-13 - 100 minutes

View movie trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTi-e20yVNs

Charles, an eccentric lottery winner, lives alone on remote Wallis Island and decides to fulfill a lifelong dream by hiring his favorite musician, Herb McGwyer, for a private concert. Herb is surprised to discover that Charles has also invited his former band-mate—and former girlfriend, Nell, who arrives with her husband. Combining gentle humor with heartfelt drama, the film is a warm and thoughtful story about friendship, lost love, second chances, and the lasting power of music. Critics praised its understated charm and strong performances.

