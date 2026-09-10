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Every Brilliant Thing

Every Brilliant Thing

Honest Pint Theatre Company, in partnership with Barton College, presents Duncan Macmillan’s Every Brilliant Thing, a funny, moving, and deeply life-affirming play about hope, connection, and the small things that make life worth living. Starring David Henderson and directed by Susannah Hough, this intimate production invites audiences into a uniquely engaging theatrical experience at the Kennedy Family Theatre in Wilson, NC. Performances run October 2–11, 2026. For tickets and information, visit honestpinttheatre.org.

Kennedy Family Theatre at Barton College
$25
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 11, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Honest Pint Theatre Company
info@honestpinttheatre.com
honestpinttheatre.org

Artist Group Info

theatrescot@gmail.com
Kennedy Family Theatre at Barton College
Woodard St NE
Wilson, North Carolina 27893
info@honestpinttheatre.org
honestpinttheatre.org