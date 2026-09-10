Honest Pint Theatre Company, in partnership with Barton College, presents Duncan Macmillan’s Every Brilliant Thing, a funny, moving, and deeply life-affirming play about hope, connection, and the small things that make life worth living. Starring David Henderson and directed by Susannah Hough, this intimate production invites audiences into a uniquely engaging theatrical experience at the Kennedy Family Theatre in Wilson, NC. Performances run October 2–11, 2026. For tickets and information, visit honestpinttheatre.org.