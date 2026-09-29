Early Voting Kickoff Party
Early Voting Kickoff Party
Come kick off Early Voting with the Onslow Dems!
Meet the candidates who will be on your ballot, enjoy good food and music, and have some fun with your community. We’ll have everything you need to get ready to make your voting plan and get your vote counted! Bring your friends, bring your family, and come hang out with us as we get ready for Early Voting!
Let’s kick off Early Voting together! Register at Mobilize.us
Early Voting Kickoff Party at The White House Hubert
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Onslow County Democrats
910-382-9985
Onslowcountydems@gmail.com
Early Voting Kickoff Party at The White House Hubert
3346 Freedom WayHubert, North Carolina 28539
954-242-5764
onslowcountydems@gmail.com