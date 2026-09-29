Early Voting Kickoff Party

Come kick off Early Voting with the Onslow Dems!

Meet the candidates who will be on your ballot, enjoy good food and music, and have some fun with your community. We’ll have everything you need to get ready to make your voting plan and get your vote counted! Bring your friends, bring your family, and come hang out with us as we get ready for Early Voting!

Let’s kick off Early Voting together! Register at Mobilize.us