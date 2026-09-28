Dressed to Death: Beliefs and Practices of Victorian Mourning
Dressed to Death: Beliefs and Practices of Victorian Mourning
Thomas Bailey, paranormal investigator and Visitor Experience Director for VisitKinston, will discuss the common practices of how citizens publicly mourned loved ones in Victorian England and share historial items that he has collected over many years.
Seating will be limited. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to reserve a seat.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org