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Directors Gallery: The Land, The Sea, The Sky by Fran Kohlmeier

Directors Gallery: The Land, The Sea, The Sky by Fran Kohlmeier

Craven Arts Council & Gallery presents a solo exhibition titled The Land, the Sea, the Sky by Fran Kohlmeier for the month of July. This exhibition will feature paintings landscapes Kohlmeier's practice with waterfront horizons and pastel color pallets. A opening reception will be held at Artwalk on Friday, July 10th 5-8 pm at Bank of the Arts.

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery
2526382577
info@cravenarts.org
cravenarts.org
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery
317 Middle Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
2526382577
info@cravenarts.org
cravenarts.org