Crystal Coast Chamber Music presents “Masterworks for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano.” The program includes Mozart's "Kegelstatt" Trio, Rebecca Clarke’s Prelude, Allegro, and Pastorale, and Max Bruch's Eight Pieces. The performers for this concert are clarinetist and artistic director Chadwick Thomas, violist Roselyn Hobbs, and pianist Yujin Lee. Admission is free, and the concert will take place at Emerald Isle Baptist Church on Saturday, December 5th at 4pm.