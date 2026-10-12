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Crystal Coast Chamber Music presents Masterworks for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano

Crystal Coast Chamber Music presents Masterworks for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano

Crystal Coast Chamber Music presents “Masterworks for Clarinet, Viola, and Piano.” The program includes Mozart's "Kegelstatt" Trio, Rebecca Clarke’s Prelude, Allegro, and Pastorale, and Max Bruch's Eight Pieces. The performers for this concert are clarinetist and artistic director Chadwick Thomas, violist Roselyn Hobbs, and pianist Yujin Lee. Admission is free, and the concert will take place at Emerald Isle Baptist Church on Saturday, December 5th at 4pm.

Emerald Isle Baptist Church
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Crystal Coast Chamber Music
crystalcoastchambermusic@gmail.com
www.crystalcoastchambermusic.org
Emerald Isle Baptist Church
304 Plantation Rd
Emerald Isle, North Carolina 28594