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Craven County Clean Sweep

Craven County Clean Sweep

Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, August 1st, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another day that fits your schedule!

It’s your choice to help out in any of these ways: by walking along the streets in your own neighborhood; by using your boat to clean up a waterway; by meeting with others at Craven County Administration
Building’s parking lot, 406 Craven Street on that Saturday at 9AM to be assigned a spot or by simply picking any other “trashy” area that’s been bothering you. The amount of time you spend on this is totally up to you – it can be 15 minutes or a few hours. Bags will be provided. The bags will, also, be picked up where you leave them so you do not have to carry them to another spot! For more information, call 633-0397

Craven County Administration Building parking lot
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Craven County Clean Sweep

Artist Group Info

Pam Hawkins
phawkins@craven-countync.gov
Craven County Administration Building parking lot
406 Craven Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
633-1477
tom_glasgow@ncsu.edu