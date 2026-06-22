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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Craven Community College Open House 2026

Craven Community College Open House 2026

Whether you're a future student, a proud alum, or a community member curious about what we offer, this is your chance to explore everything Craven CC has to offer! Come see how Craven CC continues to grow, innovate, and serve our community! Our Open House will feature:

  • Campus tours
  • Advising and application support
  • Hands-on program demonstrations
  • Get personalized help from our academic, admissions, and financial aid advisors.

Active military or Veteran? There will also be a Military Resource Fair from 3 to 5 pm

Craven Community College Ward Hall
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Craven Community College
(252) 638-7200
Craven Community College Ward Hall
800 College Court
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
(252) 638-7200