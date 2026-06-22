Craven Community College Open House 2026

Whether you're a future student, a proud alum, or a community member curious about what we offer, this is your chance to explore everything Craven CC has to offer! Come see how Craven CC continues to grow, innovate, and serve our community! Our Open House will feature:

Campus tours

Advising and application support

Hands-on program demonstrations

Get personalized help from our academic, admissions, and financial aid advisors.

Active military or Veteran? There will also be a Military Resource Fair from 3 to 5 pm