Continental Navy and the American Raid on the Bahamas
Continental Navy and the American Raid on the Bahamas
Matt Young of the CSS Neuse Museum will provide a lecture on the Raid of Nassau on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library. Celebrate America250 with us as we learn about this awesome historical moment!
Intended for adults. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to learn more or to register.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org