Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Community Conversations

Community Conversations

Join us for a lively and informative session as we enjoy a morning snack and learn more about available resources and services in our community.

Registration is not required. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 if you would like to know more.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Neuse Regional Libraries
2525277066
nrl@neuselibrary.org
neuselibrary.org
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/