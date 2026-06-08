Community Conversations
Community Conversations
Join us for a lively and informative session as we enjoy a morning snack and learn more about available resources and services in our community.
Registration is not required. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 if you would like to know more.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Neuse Regional Libraries
2525277066
nrl@neuselibrary.org
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org