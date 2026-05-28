Community BabyShower

Calling all expecting mothers.

Grace Helping Others is excited to announce our 6th Annual Community Baby Shower happening Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Clinton, North Carolina.

If you're pregnant and looking for support, resources, education, encouragement, and baby essentials, this event is for you.

Join us for a day designed to celebrate motherhood while connecting families to valuable community resources and services.

Registration is required and space is limited.

Call 910-224-0082 or visit Grace Helping Others for details.

That's the Grace Helping Others Community Baby Shower, helping mothers today and empowering families for tomorrow.