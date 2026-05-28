Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join our team! Public Radio East is hiring a Financial & Development Associate.

Community BabyShower

Community BabyShower

Calling all expecting mothers.

Grace Helping Others is excited to announce our 6th Annual Community Baby Shower happening Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Clinton, North Carolina.

If you're pregnant and looking for support, resources, education, encouragement, and baby essentials, this event is for you.

Join us for a day designed to celebrate motherhood while connecting families to valuable community resources and services.

Registration is required and space is limited.

Call 910-224-0082 or visit Grace Helping Others for details.

That's the Grace Helping Others Community Baby Shower, helping mothers today and empowering families for tomorrow.

Twisted Vines Vinyard
Free
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Grace Helping Others
9102240082
info@gracehelpingothers.org
www.gracehelpingothers.org
Twisted Vines Vinyard
82 Twisted Vines Ln
Clinton, North Carolina 28328
9103055478
info@twistedvinesvineyard.com
www.twistedvinesyard.com