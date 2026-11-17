Christmas Open House at the Ayden Museum is planned in conjunction with the Ayden Christmas Town festivities. Visitors can choose before or after the 6:00 pm Parade of Lights to come into the museum to see the tall tree with its many vintage ornaments...two special ornaments in homage to Ayden's unique BBQ heritage. A Christmas cookie and a cup of hot, spiced cider that is made from an early American recipe will be offered. Visitors may tour the historical exhibits, also decorated for the holidays, and get a sneak peek at the latest work in progress.