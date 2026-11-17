Christmas Open House at Ayden Museum
Christmas Open House at Ayden Museum
Christmas Open House at the Ayden Museum is planned in conjunction with the Ayden Christmas Town festivities. Visitors can choose before or after the 6:00 pm Parade of Lights to come into the museum to see the tall tree with its many vintage ornaments...two special ornaments in homage to Ayden's unique BBQ heritage. A Christmas cookie and a cup of hot, spiced cider that is made from an early American recipe will be offered. Visitors may tour the historical exhibits, also decorated for the holidays, and get a sneak peek at the latest work in progress.
Ayden Museum
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Ayden Historical & Arts Society
2527464209
aydenhistoricalandartssociety@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
aydenhistoricalandartssociety@gmail.com
Ayden Museum
554 Second StreetAyden, North Carolina 28513
252-531-4358
aydenhistoricalandartssociety@gmail.com