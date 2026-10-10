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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Christmas Open House

Christmas Open House

Christmas Open House will be held at Historic Hope in Windsor, NC from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6th. The 1803 Hope Mansion and 1763 King-Bazemore House will be decorated with period decorations. Join us for live holiday music, refreshments, and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides. There is no charge but donations are appreciated. We will also be open for tours of the mansion at 10 am, 12 noon, and 2 pm on December 7th, 9th, and 11th at $10/person. Historic Hope is located on 132 Hope House Road off NC 308 just west of Windsor, NC - 252-794-3140, www.historichope.org.

Christmas open house at Historic Hope
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Historic Hope Foundation
9192523140
info@historichope.org
http://historichope.org

Artist Group Info

tbs402@gmail.com
Christmas open house at Historic Hope
132 Hope House Road
Windsor, North Carolina 27983
2527943140
info@historichope.org
http://historichope.org