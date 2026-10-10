Christmas Open House will be held at Historic Hope in Windsor, NC from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6th. The 1803 Hope Mansion and 1763 King-Bazemore House will be decorated with period decorations. Join us for live holiday music, refreshments, and horse drawn carriage and wagon rides. There is no charge but donations are appreciated. We will also be open for tours of the mansion at 10 am, 12 noon, and 2 pm on December 7th, 9th, and 11th at $10/person. Historic Hope is located on 132 Hope House Road off NC 308 just west of Windsor, NC - 252-794-3140, www.historichope.org.