The annual Christmas Open House at the Museum will be held Thursday, December 3rd, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Planned in conjunction with the "Christmas Town in Ayden" festivities, guests may choose before or after the 6:30 p.m. Parade of Lights as a time to visit.

You will see the tall tree in the lobby, with its many vintage ornaments, and you can look for the two ornaments that pay homage to Ayden's own unique BBQ heritage! All exhibit rooms are also decorated for the holidays. This will be an opportunity to enjoy a Christmas cookie with a cup of hot spiced apple cider that's made from an early American recipe. It will also allow visitors to check out the latest additions to existing exhibits, and to get a sneak-peek at a couple of new ones currently in progress.