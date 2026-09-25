Carteret Community Sunshine Band Holiday Season Kickoff

CARTERET COMMUNITY SUNSHINE BAND RESUMES FALL/WINTER REHEARSALS — The Carteret Community Sunshine Band (CCSB) will begin weekly rehearsals for its 2026 fall/winter season on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m.

Rehearsals will be held in the band room at Newport Middle School. The band will rehearse on Tuesday evenings unitl Monday, Nov. 16, when rehearsals will return to Monday evenings.

The CCSB is a volunteer concert band, and new members are always welcome and encouraged to join. The band is especially seeking trombone, trumpet and clarinet players.

For more information or to inquire about joining, contact Director Ritchel Lawson at Ritchellawson84@gmail.com. Visit the band’s Facebook page or website at ccsunshineband.wixsite.com/website.

This CCSB is supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.