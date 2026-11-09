Carolina East Singers Christmas Concert

Carolina East Singers Present Annual Christmas Concert

The Carolina East Singers, under the direction of Susan Gillis Bailey, will present their annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.

This year’s concert will feature the 50+ voice choir John Rutter’s Magnificat along with many other seasonal favorites. The choir will be accompanied by a live orchestra, making this a festive and uplifting holiday event for all ages.

Tickets are $10.00 and may be purchased from any choir member or at the following local businesses:

• Morehead City: First Presbyterian Church, Sea Paws, The Pool and Patio Store and Williams Hardware

• Beaufort: Pet Provisions

Come join the Carolina East Singers as they celebrate the joy of the Christmas season through music!

