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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Carolina East Singers Christmas Concert

Carolina East Singers Christmas Concert

Carolina East Singers Present Annual Christmas Concert
The Carolina East Singers, under the direction of Susan Gillis Bailey, will present their annual Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City.
This year’s concert will feature the 50+ voice choir John Rutter’s Magnificat along with many other seasonal favorites. The choir will be accompanied by a live orchestra, making this a festive and uplifting holiday event for all ages.
Tickets are $10.00 and may be purchased from any choir member or at the following local businesses:
• Morehead City: First Presbyterian Church, Sea Paws, The Pool and Patio Store and Williams Hardware
• Beaufort: Pet Provisions
Come join the Carolina East Singers as they celebrate the joy of the Christmas season through music!

First Presbyterian Church (Morehead City)
$10.00
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Carolina East Singers

Artist Group Info

libbabshelton@gmail.com
First Presbyterian Church (Morehead City)
1604 Arendell St.
Morehead City, North Carolina 28557