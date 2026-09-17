Cancellation of "12 Angry Men" for 9/17 - 9/20

Due to circumstances beyond the control of Magnolia Arts Center, this week's performances (Sept. 17-Sept.20) of 12 Angry Men have been cancelled.

If you would like to transfer your tickets to one of next week's performances, please email and let us know.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 @ 7:30 pm

Thursday, Sept. 24 @ 7:30 pm

Friday, Sept. 25 @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, Sept. 26 @ 2:00 pm

Saturday, Sept. 26 @ 7:30 pm

If you would rather have a refund of your tickets, let us know, and we will process that immediately.

We apologize for this issue and appreciate your understanding.

Contact us at info@magnoliaartscenter.com