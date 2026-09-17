Cancellation of "12 Angry Men" for 9/17 - 9/20
Cancellation of "12 Angry Men" for 9/17 - 9/20
Due to circumstances beyond the control of Magnolia Arts Center, this week's performances (Sept. 17-Sept.20) of 12 Angry Men have been cancelled.
If you would like to transfer your tickets to one of next week's performances, please email and let us know.
Wednesday, Sept. 23 @ 7:30 pm
Thursday, Sept. 24 @ 7:30 pm
Friday, Sept. 25 @ 7:30 pm
Saturday, Sept. 26 @ 2:00 pm
Saturday, Sept. 26 @ 7:30 pm
If you would rather have a refund of your tickets, let us know, and we will process that immediately.
We apologize for this issue and appreciate your understanding.
Contact us at info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Magnolia Arts Center
$15-$20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com