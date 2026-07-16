Call for Entry: New Mural in Fountain

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, in collaboration with the Pitt County Civic Arts Committee, invites visual artists to submit their credentials for the development and implementation of an outdoor mural on the R.A. Fountain General Store in Fountain, NC. The designated mural area, located on the side exterior of the building, is approximately 40 feet tall by 110 feet wide, however the resulting artwork design may work within the available wall surface and is not required to fill the entire area. It is desired that the resulting artwork infuses creativity and artistry into a prominent location while celebrating Fountain’s ties to music through the life, work, and cultural impact of local musician and luthier Freeman Vines. Ultimately, the mural should honor his legacy and contributions to the region’s musical identity.