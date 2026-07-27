Call for Entrants
Call for Entrants
The Magnolia Arts Center is seeking entrants for the spoken word event OUTSPOKEN. tickets for the event are $15 and can be found herehttps://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=mac
Magnolia Arts Center
All tickets $15
12:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com