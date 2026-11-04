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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Booked for Brunch: Women's Entrepreneur Networking Event

Booked for Brunch: Women's Entrepreneur Networking Event

We are calling all female entrepreneurs, business owners, creatives, and aspiring CEOs! Join us at the Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library on Thursday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m. for an inspiring brunch experience! Form meaningful connections, build your business network, and gain valuable market research tools designed to help you grow your brand and elevate your business.

Seating will be limited. Call 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to reserve a seat.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

NC IDEA
919.941.5600
https://ncidea.org
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/