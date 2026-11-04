Booked for Brunch: Women's Entrepreneur Networking Event

We are calling all female entrepreneurs, business owners, creatives, and aspiring CEOs! Join us at the Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library on Thursday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m. for an inspiring brunch experience! Form meaningful connections, build your business network, and gain valuable market research tools designed to help you grow your brand and elevate your business.

Seating will be limited. Call 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to reserve a seat.