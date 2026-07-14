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Birds of a Feather Art Show

Birds of a Feather Art Show

Carolina Artist Gallery seeks original art by local artists inall media on the theme Birds of a Feather.  Show runs from August 8-September 19. TheGallery is part of Arts Council of Carteret County located at 1702 ArendellSt., Morehead City.  Submissions must bemade during Gallery hours Tuesdays through Saturdays 11-5. Submission deadlineis July 28, 2026. Opening reception and awards will be Saturday, August 8 from4-6. Details at artscouncilcarteret.org,

Arts Council of Carteret County and Carolina Artist Gallery
11:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Carteret County-the Carolina Artist Gallery
Arts Council of Carteret County and Carolina Artist Gallery
1702 Arendell St.
Morehead City, North Carolina 28557
252-726-7550
annvonhoorn@gmail.com
CarolinaArtistGallery.com