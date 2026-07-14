Birds of a Feather Art Show

Carolina Artist Gallery seeks original art by local artists inall media on the theme Birds of a Feather. Show runs from August 8-September 19. TheGallery is part of Arts Council of Carteret County located at 1702 ArendellSt., Morehead City. Submissions must bemade during Gallery hours Tuesdays through Saturdays 11-5. Submission deadlineis July 28, 2026. Opening reception and awards will be Saturday, August 8 from4-6. Details at artscouncilcarteret.org,