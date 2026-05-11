Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beyond the Page: Visual Artists

Beyond the Page: Visual Artists

Join us for a conversation exploring how storytelling and personal narrative emerge through painting, collage, mixed media & technology. Multimedia artist Carlos Romero will share his vision of Creativity Is The New Economy.

Admission is free. This program is intended for adults. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 for more info or to register.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

UN-Artworks
252-221-5818
un.artlover@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Carlos Romero
https://romero.ar.io/
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/