Beyond the Page: Visual Artists
Beyond the Page: Visual Artists
Join us for a conversation exploring how storytelling and personal narrative emerge through painting, collage, mixed media & technology. Multimedia artist Carlos Romero will share his vision of Creativity Is The New Economy.
Admission is free. This program is intended for adults. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 for more info or to register.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
UN-Artworks
252-221-5818
un.artlover@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Carlos Romero
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org