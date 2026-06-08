Beyond the Page: Storytellers
Beyond the Page: Storytellers
Join us for our third session of Beyond the Page on Saturday, June 20 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Regina Y. Garcia, along with special guests, will discuss storytelling through poetry, media, performance, and music.
Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 for more info or to register.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
UN-Artworks
252-221-5818
un.artlover@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Regina Garcia
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org