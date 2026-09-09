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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Better Skills, Better Jobs Career Fair

Better Skills, Better Jobs Career Fair

Join Pitt Community College and area sponsors at the Greenville Convention Center for the annual Better Skills, Better Jobs Career Fair, eastern North Carolina’s premier workforce and employment event. Designed for job seekers, adult learners and students exploring new career pathways, this free community event features up to 130 regional employers, industry leaders and educational representatives actively recruiting for open positions. Attendees can connect face-to-face with hiring managers across healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, business, and skilled trades, access free professional headshots and career resources and explore short-term workforce training programs. Bring copies of your resume and dress in professional attire to take the next step toward your career goals.

Greenville Convention Center
01:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Sponsored by The John M. Belk Endowment, Pitt Community College, Invest Greenville, East Carolina University, Pitt County Economic Development, Greater Greenville Chamber of Commerce, City of Greenville, IBX Media, WNCT-TV9, Electricities of North Carolina and Greenville Utilities Commission. Community partners include Pitt County Schools, Tradesformers, Greene County Schools, NC Coastal Society for Human Resource Management and NCWorks.
252-493-7576
urdunn821@my.pittcc.edu
https://pittcc.edu/better-skills-better-jobs-fair/
Greenville Convention Center
303 SW Greenville Blvd.
Greenville, North Carolina 27834