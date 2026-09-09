Join Pitt Community College and area sponsors at the Greenville Convention Center for the annual Better Skills, Better Jobs Career Fair, eastern North Carolina’s premier workforce and employment event. Designed for job seekers, adult learners and students exploring new career pathways, this free community event features up to 130 regional employers, industry leaders and educational representatives actively recruiting for open positions. Attendees can connect face-to-face with hiring managers across healthcare, manufacturing, public safety, business, and skilled trades, access free professional headshots and career resources and explore short-term workforce training programs. Bring copies of your resume and dress in professional attire to take the next step toward your career goals.