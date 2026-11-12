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Before the Memory Fades

Before the Memory Fades

Neuse News' Kristy Kelly and Smart Kinston Foundation will teach current and aspiring writers how to turn memories (real or fictional) into scenes. Participants can learn how to choose one specific moment, establish the setting, and use sensory details and action to bring it to life.

Seating will be limited for this event. Call the Information Services department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to reserve a spot.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

Kristy Kelly
http://www.kristykelly.com
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/