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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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August Reign of Terror: Major James H. Craig's 1781 Punitive Raid

August Reign of Terror: Major James H. Craig's 1781 Punitive Raid

Local author and expert historian Dennis Harper will share the story behind his book, August Reign of Terror: Major James H. Craig's 1781 Punitive Raid, detailing the dramatic events of 1781 raids through Eastern North Carolina during the American Revolutionary War.

Seating will be limited. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to reserve a seat.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/