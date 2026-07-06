August Reign of Terror: Major James H. Craig's 1781 Punitive Raid
August Reign of Terror: Major James H. Craig's 1781 Punitive Raid
Local author and expert historian Dennis Harper will share the story behind his book, August Reign of Terror: Major James H. Craig's 1781 Punitive Raid, detailing the dramatic events of 1781 raids through Eastern North Carolina during the American Revolutionary War.
Seating will be limited. Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to reserve a seat.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org