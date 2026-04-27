Auditions for The Boys Next Door at the MAC!
Auditions for The Boys Next Door at the MAC!
Auditions for The Boys Next Door at the MAC!
Friday, May 1@ 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 2 @ 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 3 @ 2 p.m.
DIRECTOR: Mitch W. Butts
PRODUCTION DATES Wednesday, July 15 @ 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, July 19
The place is a communal residence where four neurodivergent men (Norman, Lucien, Arnold, and Barry) live under the supervision of an earnest, but increasingly “burned out” young social worker. Mingled with scenes from the daily lives of these four, where “little things” sometimes become momentous (and often very funny), are moments of great poignancy when, with touching effectiveness, we are reminded that all of us want to love and laugh and find some meaning and purpose in the brief time that we on this earth.
Magnolia Arts Center
Registration Fee $10
06:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com