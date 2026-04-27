Auditions for The Boys Next Door at the MAC!

Friday, May 1@ 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 @ 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 3 @ 2 p.m.

DIRECTOR: Mitch W. Butts

PRODUCTION DATES Wednesday, July 15 @ 7:30 p.m. through Sunday, July 19

The place is a communal residence where four neurodivergent men (Norman, Lucien, Arnold, and Barry) live under the supervision of an earnest, but increasingly “burned out” young social worker. Mingled with scenes from the daily lives of these four, where “little things” sometimes become momentous (and often very funny), are moments of great poignancy when, with touching effectiveness, we are reminded that all of us want to love and laugh and find some meaning and purpose in the brief time that we on this earth.