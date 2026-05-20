Auditions for "Sordid Lives"

AUDITION DATES FOR SORDID LIVES

Friday, June 5 @ 6-8 pm

Saturday, June 6 @ 1-3 pm

Sunday, June 7 @ 2-4 pm (callbacks)

You will need to stay for the full two hours for auditions.

DIRECTOR: Thad Aley

PRODUCTION DATES (Must be available for all shows)

August 13-16 and August 20-22

see the Auditions page on our website for more info https://magnoliaartscenter.com/auditions/