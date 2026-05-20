Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Auditions for "Sordid Lives"

Auditions for "Sordid Lives"

AUDITION DATES FOR SORDID LIVES

Friday, June 5 @ 6-8 pm
Saturday, June 6 @ 1-3 pm
Sunday, June 7 @ 2-4 pm (callbacks)
You will need to stay for the full two hours for auditions.

DIRECTOR: Thad Aley

PRODUCTION DATES (Must be available for all shows)

August 13-16 and August 20-22
see the Auditions page on our website for more info https://magnoliaartscenter.com/auditions/

Magnolia Arts Center
General $20 Students/Seniors/Military $15
06:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
http://

Artist Group Info

kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th Street
Greenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
https://magnoliaartscenter.com/