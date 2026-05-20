Auditions for "Sordid Lives"
Auditions for "Sordid Lives"
AUDITION DATES FOR SORDID LIVES
Friday, June 5 @ 6-8 pm
Saturday, June 6 @ 1-3 pm
Sunday, June 7 @ 2-4 pm (callbacks)
You will need to stay for the full two hours for auditions.
DIRECTOR: Thad Aley
PRODUCTION DATES (Must be available for all shows)
August 13-16 and August 20-22
see the Auditions page on our website for more info https://magnoliaartscenter.com/auditions/
Magnolia Arts Center
General $20 Students/Seniors/Military $15
06:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Magnolia Arts Center
(888) 622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com
Artist Group Info
kturnage46@yahoo.com
Magnolia Arts Center
1703 East 14th StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
(888)622-3868
info@magnoliaartscenter.com