Arts Across Farmville
Arts Across Farmville
Get ready for Arts Across Farmville, September 16–19!
They are bringing together four days packed with art, music, literature, creativity, and community all across Farmville.
- Wednesday 5:30p: Author Talk with Skye Perryman at the Emily Monk Davidson Gallery
- Thursday 5:30p: Music in the Park at the May Museum
- Friday 6:00p: Third Friday ArtWalk at locations throughout town
- Saturday 12:00p: Farmville’s inaugural PorchFest, bringing live music to porches throughout our community!
Farmville Community Arts Council
05:30 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Farmville Community Arts Council
(252) 753-3832
fcac.emd.gallery@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
sarah@pittcountyarts.org
Farmville Community Arts Council
3725 N Main StreetFarmville, North Carolina 27828
(252) 753-3832
fcac.emd.gallery@gmail.com