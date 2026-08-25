Get ready for Arts Across Farmville, September 16–19!

They are bringing together four days packed with art, music, literature, creativity, and community all across Farmville.

- Wednesday 5:30p: Author Talk with Skye Perryman at the Emily Monk Davidson Gallery

- Thursday 5:30p: Music in the Park at the May Museum

- Friday 6:00p: Third Friday ArtWalk at locations throughout town

- Saturday 12:00p: Farmville’s inaugural PorchFest, bringing live music to porches throughout our community!