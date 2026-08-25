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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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Arts Across Farmville

Arts Across Farmville

Get ready for Arts Across Farmville, September 16–19!
They are bringing together four days packed with art, music, literature, creativity, and community all across Farmville.

- Wednesday 5:30p: Author Talk with Skye Perryman at the Emily Monk Davidson Gallery
- Thursday 5:30p: Music in the Park at the May Museum
- Friday 6:00p: Third Friday ArtWalk at locations throughout town
- Saturday 12:00p: Farmville’s inaugural PorchFest, bringing live music to porches throughout our community!

Farmville Community Arts Council
05:30 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Farmville Community Arts Council
(252) 753-3832
fcac.emd.gallery@gmail.com
https://m.facebook.com/FarmvilleArts/

Artist Group Info

sarah@pittcountyarts.org
Farmville Community Arts Council
3725 N Main Street
Farmville, North Carolina 27828
(252) 753-3832
fcac.emd.gallery@gmail.com
https://m.facebook.com/FarmvilleArts/