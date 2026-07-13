An Evening of Art and Folk Music

St. Francis by the Sea is thrilled to announce a special evening of visual arts and live music open to the entire community on Friday, August 7, 2026. The event will begin at 5:30pm in the Church's fellowship hall with an opening reception for a new Gallery showcase featuring original works by talented local artist Leslie Runnels.

Leslie Runnels is an artist from New Orleans recently relocated to the Crystal Coast. Her work plays in the intersection of intuition and intention, where vibrant color, layered forms, and intricate patterns become a language for exploring interdependence. Repeating patterns displayed with interconnected shapes invite viewers to look closely, discovering new pathways and meanings with each encounter.

Following the reception, acclaimed Contemporary Christian and Americana singer-songwriter Charlie McCurry will take the stage for an intimate concert starting at 6:30pm. McCurry, known for his masterful guitar playing and rich lyrical storytelling, has been writing and performing roots music for decades, drawing inspiration from Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, the Beatles and Appalachian sounds. His song, "It's Only Rain", won the National Guitar Workshop's Inaugural Songwriting Contest in Nashville, TN in 2008. He was featured in "Performing Songwriter Magazine's" September/October Edition that year. His music has also been recognized at the Smokey Mountain Songwriter Festival in Gatlinburg, TN.

St. Francis is opening their doors to the wider community for an evening that nourishes both the soul and the cultural life of our residents. Hosting a reception for Leslie Runnels allows us to celebrate the incredible homegrown talent we have in the area, and Charlie McCurry's folk music is guaranteed to be an uplifting and engaging experience for all ages.