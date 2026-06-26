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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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American Music Festival Concert Series

American Music Festival Concert Series

The American Music Festival is beyond excited to bring you the 2026 2027 season of incredible music. Get ready for a lineup of outstanding artists who will fill the stage with energy, artistry, and unforgettable performances.

From timeless classical favorites to bold and inspiring works by today’s composers, this season celebrates music in all its color, culture, and creativity. Every concert offers something new to discover and enjoy.

Whether you are a lifelong chamber music fan or experiencing it for the first time, this season is made for you. Bring your friends, bring your family, and get ready for a year of music you will be talking about long after the final note.

The 2026-2027 season is here and it is not to be missed.

Check the website for the full schedule of events, locations and ticket prices.

First Presbyterian Church
See website for prices.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Mar 06, 2027.
Get Tickets
First Presbyterian Church
400 New Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562