American Music Festival Concert on the Crystal Coast: KENARI SAXOPHONE QUARTET September 26, 2026

Join us for our 1st concert of 2026-2027 featuring the Kenari Saxophone Quartet, at 7:00 PM on September 26, 2026, at the First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC.

KENARI SAXOPHONE QUARTET - Applauded for their “flat-out amazing performances” and “stunning virtuosity” (Cleveland Classical), the highly acclaimed Kenari Saxophone Quartet delivers inspiring performances that transform the perception of the saxophone. The quartet aims to highlight the instrument’s remarkable versatility by presenting a meticulously crafted repertoire from all periods of classical and contemporary music. Their programs are designed to showcase the saxophone while thoughtfully engaging listeners with an emotional, thought-provoking narrative. Steven Banks, a quartet founding member is also the composer of one of the works in the program. He is a distinguished international soloist now. He is a proud North Carolinian who attended the NC School of the Arts.

The mission of the Kenari Quartet is committed to reshaping the image of the saxophone through progressive projects and collaborations, and engaging with an extensive array of music spanning the collective passions of the ensemble members.

Program:

David MASLANKA l Songs for the Coming Day

Viet CUONG l Prized Possessions

Joel LOVE l In Memoriam

Steven BANKS l The Current

