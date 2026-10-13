American Music Festival Concert November 14, 2026 - ERINYS QUARTET & OSKAR ESPINA RUIZ

Erinys Quartet & Oskar Espina Ruiz Concert

Presented by the American Music Festival

Please join us for the second chamber music concert presenting Erinys Quartet and Oskar Espina Ruiz on November 14 at 7 PM at the First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.

The Erinys Quartet was founded in 2018 at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki where they worked closely with cellist Marko Ylönen. They are currently the graduate string quartet-in-residence at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

The Erinys Quartet was awarded the First Prize at the 2025 Trondheim International Chamber Music Competition in Norway, in addition to other awards. They have presented concerts throughout the United States and Europe, including debuts at the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society and the Lucerne Festival in Switzerland.

Artistic director and international clarinetist Oskar Espina Ruiz will join the Erinys Quartet. Mr. Espina Ruiz has emerged as one of the leading clarinetists of his generation, praised as a concerto soloist at the Casals Festival for his “masterful virtuosity” (El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico), and admired for his “rhapsodic ease” and “generous, tender warmth” (The Millbrook Independent) in chamber music collaborations with the top string quartets and piano trios of our time.

The quartet will be performing Lembit BEECHER -Juniper and Birch, Wolfgang Amadeus MOZART-String Quartet in D Minor, K.421, (Haydn) and Johannes BRAHMS-Clarinet Quintet in B Minor, Opus 115

Background:

A local not-for-profit organization, AMF has been providing great music to

Carteret County and Eastern North Carolina for the last 37 years. A portion of the ticket

proceeds and donations to AMF go to provide music outreach programs for county

school children. AMF is supported by the Arts Council of Carteret County, the NC Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Cultural Voice of North Carolina

