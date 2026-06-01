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American Flag Retirement Ceremony

American Flag Retirement Ceremony

Many people are surprised to learn that one of the proper and respectful ways to retire a worn or damaged American flag is through ceremonial burning. During the ceremony, the flag is carefully cut into sections, and each piece is respectfully placed into the fire, beginning with the stripes and concluding with the blue field of stars.

Please join us for this meaningful and memorable Flag Day tradition as we honor the symbol of our nation with dignity and respect. A special way to spend the evening on Flag Day.

This free event is held outside at the Beaufort Historic Site.

Beaufort Historic Site
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Beaufort Historical Association
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
www.beauforthistoricsite.org
Beaufort Historic Site
130 Turner Street
Beaufort, North Carolina 28516
2527285225
pr@beauforthistoricsite.org
http://www.beauforthistoricsite.org