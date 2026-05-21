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America 250 Student Art Contest

America 250 Student Art Contest

In celebration of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States, the Arts Council of Carteret County is proud to announce a special K-12 art competition. This initiative invites young artists across Carteret County to reflect on our nation's history, ideals, and future by answering the question: What does "We the People" mean to you?
As the nation celebrates its semiquincentennial in 2026, the Arts Council of Carteret County aims to highlight the diverse perspectives of the next generation. The competition is open to all students from rising kindergartners through rising 12th graders, including public, private and home-schooled students.
"We want to encourage students to explore what this milestone means to them through a variety of mediums, including poetry, prose, painting, drawing, photography and mixed media." said Melissa Kelley, President of the Arts Council of Carteret County. "This is an opportunity for young creatives to share their vision of American community, belonging and the shared values that shape our future."
Winners will be honored during an Opening Reception, Monday, June 29th. All submitted works will be on exhibition at the Arts Council's Carolina Artist Gallery from June 30 through July 11, Tuesday-Saturday, 11-5.
For full contest rules, submission forms and to learn more about our 250th anniversary programming, please visit
https://www.artscouncilcarteret.org/event-details-registration/accc-america-250-student-art-contest

Arts Council of Carteret County
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Arts Council of Carteret County-the Carolina Artist Gallery
Arts Council of Carteret County
1702 Arendell St
Morehead City, North Carolina 28557
360-333-1450
artscouncilcarteret@gmail.com
https://www.artscouncilcarteret.org/post/beyond-the-fence