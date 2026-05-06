America 250 -Arrival of Independence

The America250 Carteret County Celebration will:

• Preserve and share local Revolutionary War history

• Provide accessible educational programming for all ages

• Strengthen community pride and historical awareness

• Highlight Carteret County’s contributions to America’s founding

• Create lasting keepsakes that reinforce learning and memory

Event Features

• Revolutionary-era theatrical presentations

Live reenactments, storytelling, (specifics to come) and a special program featuring portrayal of Mercy Otis Warren by JoAnn F. Peterson, alongside the documentary The American Constitution (David Garrigus Productions) and a Beaufort Historic site theatre show presenting a special Voices of the Past performance presentation in which historic interpreters weave stories and music together to commemorate North Carolina’s colonial era heritage.

• Hands-on children’s activity: “Decorate Your Own Colonial Boat”

Three hundred wooden boat replicas will be provided for children to paint and take home—connecting young learners to Carteret County’s maritime heritage.

• Interactive museum and partner exhibits

Local organizations will present displays illustrating daily life, trade, military activity, and Carteret County’s role in the fight for independence.

• Educational storytelling

Including the story of the final battle of the American Revolution fought along our coast.

• Carteret County America250 Coloring Book

A free keepsake for children and families featuring local landmarks, historical figures, and Revolutionary themes.

