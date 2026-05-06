America 250 -Arrival of Independence
America 250 -Arrival of Independence
The America250 Carteret County Celebration will:
• Preserve and share local Revolutionary War history
• Provide accessible educational programming for all ages
• Strengthen community pride and historical awareness
• Highlight Carteret County’s contributions to America’s founding
• Create lasting keepsakes that reinforce learning and memory
Event Features
• Revolutionary-era theatrical presentations
Live reenactments, storytelling, (specifics to come) and a special program featuring portrayal of Mercy Otis Warren by JoAnn F. Peterson, alongside the documentary The American Constitution (David Garrigus Productions) and a Beaufort Historic site theatre show presenting a special Voices of the Past performance presentation in which historic interpreters weave stories and music together to commemorate North Carolina’s colonial era heritage.
• Hands-on children’s activity: “Decorate Your Own Colonial Boat”
Three hundred wooden boat replicas will be provided for children to paint and take home—connecting young learners to Carteret County’s maritime heritage.
• Interactive museum and partner exhibits
Local organizations will present displays illustrating daily life, trade, military activity, and Carteret County’s role in the fight for independence.
• Educational storytelling
Including the story of the final battle of the American Revolution fought along our coast.
• Carteret County America250 Coloring Book
A free keepsake for children and families featuring local landmarks, historical figures, and Revolutionary themes.