African American Music Series featuring the Sam Doresty Quintet
African American Music Series featuring the Sam Doresty Quintet
The series celebrates the rich heritage of African American musicians with ties to Eastern North Carolina, with a special monthly guest artist. The music series is part of the African American Music Trails of Eastern North Carolina, a program of the African American Heritage Commission.
Sam Doresty and his band members will be performing on Friday, November 13th at 7:00pm.
Emerge Gallery & Art Center
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Emerge Gallery & Art Center
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com
Artist Group Info
sarah@pittcountyarts.org
Emerge Gallery & Art Center
404 Evans StreetGreenville, North Carolina 27858
2525516947
info@emergegallery.com