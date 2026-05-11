A Screening of "The American Revolution"
A Screening of "The American Revolution"
Join us in the Schechter Auditorium as we celebrate America250 by hosting weekly screenings of the six-episode PBS documentary "The American Revolution with Ken Burns".
Call 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to learn more.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
Every week through May 21, 2026.
Thursday: 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Thursday: 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org