Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Screening of "The American Revolution"

A Screening of "The American Revolution"

Join us in the Schechter Auditorium as we celebrate America250 by hosting weekly screenings of the six-episode PBS documentary "The American Revolution with Ken Burns".

Call 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to learn more.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
Every week through May 21, 2026.
Thursday: 05:30 PM - 07:30 PM
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/