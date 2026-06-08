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Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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A Juneteenth Celebration Featuring MyNistree

A Juneteenth Celebration Featuring MyNistree

Celebrate Juneteenth with a performance from Gospel music group Mynistree with an opening performance by Joyce Hawkins & Co..

Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to learn more. This program is sponsored by the Kinston-Lenoir County Friends of the Library.

Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Neuse Regional Libraries
2525277066
nrl@neuselibrary.org
neuselibrary.org

Artist Group Info

MyNistree
https://www.facebook.com/NuMynistree/
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.
Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org
https://www.neuselibrary.org/