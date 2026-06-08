A Juneteenth Celebration Featuring MyNistree
A Juneteenth Celebration Featuring MyNistree
Celebrate Juneteenth with a performance from Gospel music group Mynistree with an opening performance by Joyce Hawkins & Co..
Call the Information Services Department at 252.527.7066 ext. 134 to learn more. This program is sponsored by the Kinston-Lenoir County Friends of the Library.
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Neuse Regional Libraries
2525277066
nrl@neuselibrary.org
Artist Group Info
MyNistree
Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library
510 N. Queen St.Kinston, North Carolina 28501
252-527-7066, ext. 134
nrl@neuselibrary.org