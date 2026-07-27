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5th ANNIVERSARY OF ANNUAL SISTERHOOD PAR-TEA TO BENEFIT MY SISTER’S HOUSE

5th ANNIVERSARY OF ANNUAL SISTERHOOD PAR-TEA TO BENEFIT MY SISTER’S HOUSE

Tried by Fire, Inc. will host its 5th Annual Sisterhood Par-Tea on Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Harrison Center on Middle Street in New Bern. Formerly known as the Sandy Valentine Afternoon Par-Tea, this year’s event has been renamed to honor the long tradition of tea in fostering meaningful connections among women. The theme is especially fitting because the event benefits My Sister’s House, a transitional home for justice-involved women who need safe housing after incarceration.

“When women gather over tea, barriers fade and conversation comes naturally,” said Kathy Hamilton, a former tea shop owner and member of the event planning committee. “Shared stories and memories help create deeper connections. That’s why we encourage guests to bring a favorite teacup and share its story at their table,” she explained. Hats are optional but encouraged to add elegance and fun to the afternoon.

The traditional English afternoon tea will include finger sandwiches, assorted pastries, fresh scones with fruit jams, and a selection of fine teas. Pre-buffet appetizers and tea service will allow guests time to find their tables before the program begins. The program will include an update on My Sister’s House, remarks from a speaker with lived experience in the justice system, and other special announcements.

Tickets or donations with regrets for the 5th Anniversary of the Sisterhood Par-Tea are $50 and will be available online at www.triedbyfire.net/events after August 1st. Businesses, women’s groups, and civic organizations are encouraged to reserve a table for 8 at $400. For questions or further details, please email info@triedbyfireinc.org.

Tried By Fire, Inc.’s mission is to reduce recidivism and homelessness among justice-involved women, particularly post-incarceration, through their safe shelter, supportive, and non-judgmental program at My Sister’s House on Roundtree Street in New Bern. Tried By Fire, Inc. is a registered 501-c-3 non-profit organization.


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Harrrison Center - Down Town
Tickets or donations with regrets for the 5th Anniversary of the Sisterhood Par-Tea are $50 and will be available online at www.triedbyfire.net/events after August 1st. Businesses, women’s groups, and civic organizations are encouraged to reserve a table for 8 at $400. For questions or further details, please email info@triedbyfireinc.org.
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Tried By Fire, Inc.
2526372339
triedbyfire1@yahoo.com
www.TriedByFireInc.org
Harrrison Center - Down Town
311 Middle Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28560
336-423-4411
matthewobrienaia@yahoo.com
www.newberncgaux.org