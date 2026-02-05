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3rd International Conference on Pediatrics and Child Health

3rd International Conference on Pediatrics and Child Health

After the remarkable success of Pediatric Summit 2026, we are delighted to announce the "3rd International Conference on Pediatrics and Child Health", scheduled to be held on April 08-09, 2027, at the City Seasons Suites Hotel Dubai, under the theme "Advancing Child Health Through Innovation, Research, and Care."
This distinguished global event is designed to create a dynamic and inclusive platform for pediatricians, neonatologists, pediatric surgeons, child health researchers, clinicians, academicians, public health experts, and healthcare industry professionals to exchange knowledge, present pioneering research, and engage in meaningful dialogue on the most critical and emerging developments in pediatric and child healthcare worldwide.
Pediatric Summit 2027 will bring together the brightest minds in child medicine from across the globe to share new clinical insights, explore groundbreaking discoveries, and drive innovation across all facets of pediatric practice. Through world-class keynote addresses, 21 specialized scientific sessions, oral and poster presentations, and collaborative panel discussions, participants will have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully to advancing the standards of pediatric diagnosis, treatment, and child health outcomes on a global scale.

City Seasons Suites Hotel Dubai
$599 - $1099
09:00 AM - 06:00 AM on Thu, 8 Apr 2027
Get Tickets
City Seasons Suites Hotel Dubai
8th Street - Port Saeed - Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai, Texas 56421
6694993742
pediatricsummit@scientexevents.org
https://www.pediatricsummit.scientexconference.com/venue