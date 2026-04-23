TASCO Resiliency Conference

The 3rd Annual TASCO Resiliency Conference is a full-day professional development experience designed to strengthen the systems that support children and families throughout Onslow County.

From brain development and trauma-informed care to addiction, gang awareness, human trafficking, fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, and collaborative community response, this year’s conference delivers research-based insight and practical strategies for those working directly with children and youth.

Attendees will experience:

• Expert-led keynote presentations

• In-depth breakout sessions focused on brain development and adversity

• Critical conversations around social media, gang awareness, and trafficking

• A collaborative panel highlighting cross-agency partnership

• Resource tables connecting attendees to local supports

This conference creates intentional space for collaboration between educators, healthcare providers, social workers, law enforcement, nonprofit leaders, and community advocates. Together, we will deepen our understanding of resilience and strengthen our collective ability to respond to adversity in meaningful, informed ways. Whether you work in schools, healthcare, behavioral health, child welfare, law enforcement, or nonprofit services, this conference equips you with tools you can immediately apply in your work.