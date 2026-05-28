Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join our team! Public Radio East is hiring a Financial & Development Associate.

2026 Pony Patrol Photography Exhibit and Competition Sponsored by the Foundation for Shackleford Horses

2026 Pony Patrol Photography Exhibit and Competition Sponsored by the Foundation for Shackleford Horses

In conjunction with its 30th Anniversary celebration this summer, the Foundation for Shackleford Horses is sponsoring a photography exhibit and competition of photos depicting the Shackleford Banks wild horses. The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center is hosting the exhibit at its Store and Gallery located at 806 Arendell St. in Morehead City. This exhibit features works exclusively by members of the Pony Patrol, an all-volunteer group that serves throughout the summer season at Shackleford Banks and Rachel Carson Reserve, educating the public about our local wild horses. This exhibit is intended to recognize the service and dedication of all of our Pony Patrol volunteers, and demonstrates their passion and love for the wild horses. The opening reception is Saturday, June 6, from 2-4 PM, and the exhibit will hang all summer. We invite the public to join us for the reception, visit the exhibit, and see how fortunate we are to have this unique group of folks serving on Pony Patrol. As the Foundation turns 30, it’s gratifying to know that we have such a committed group of volunteers helping to preserve and protect our wild horses going forward.

Core Sound Waterfowl Museum Store & Gallery
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Foundation for Shackleford Horses
shackhorsemail@gmail.com
www.shackleford-horses.org
Core Sound Waterfowl Museum Store & Gallery
806 Arendell St.
Morehead City, North Carolina 28557