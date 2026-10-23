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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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2026 Chowder & Cheer

2026 Chowder & Cheer

Get ready to eat, sip and celebrate the holidays at Morehead City’s Chowder & Cheer! This festive downtown tradition invites locals and visitors to stroll from business to business, sampling delicious chowders, savory bites and festive “cheers” along the way. With plenty of local flavors to discover, holiday spirit around every corner and a little friendly competition mixed in, it is the perfect way to spend an afternoon exploring downtown Morehead City. Bring your friends, bring your appetite and get ready for a delicious day of coastal holiday fun before heading to the waterfront for the spectacular Christmas Flotilla!

Downtown Morehead City
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
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Downtown Morehead City
412D Evans Street
Morehead City, 28557
(252) 247-3575
madison@thebigrock.com
https://www.thebigrock.com/