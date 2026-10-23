2026 Chowder & Cheer

Get ready to eat, sip and celebrate the holidays at Morehead City’s Chowder & Cheer! This festive downtown tradition invites locals and visitors to stroll from business to business, sampling delicious chowders, savory bites and festive “cheers” along the way. With plenty of local flavors to discover, holiday spirit around every corner and a little friendly competition mixed in, it is the perfect way to spend an afternoon exploring downtown Morehead City. Bring your friends, bring your appetite and get ready for a delicious day of coastal holiday fun before heading to the waterfront for the spectacular Christmas Flotilla!