Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

2026 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition

2026 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present their signature biennial exhibition , the 2026 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition. The 2026 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition is a biennial signature event hosted by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery in New Bern, North Carolina. The exhibition runs throughout August and September 2026 and features over 100 selected works across five main categories: 2D (paintings, mixed media), Photography, Contemporary Craft, Indoor Sculpture, and Outdoor Sculpture. This Exhibition features over 100 artworks out of over 400 entries

Craven Arts Council/Bank of the Arts
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Craven Arts Council and Gallery
2526382577
info@cravenarts.org
cravenarts.org

Artist Group Info

Ben Billingsley
Craven Arts Council/Bank of the Arts
317 Middle Street
New Bern, North Carolina 28562
252.638.2577
info@cravenarts.org
https://www.cravenarts.org/