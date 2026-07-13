Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present their signature biennial exhibition , the 2026 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition. The 2026 Bank of the Arts National Juried Exhibition is a biennial signature event hosted by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery in New Bern, North Carolina. The exhibition runs throughout August and September 2026 and features over 100 selected works across five main categories: 2D (paintings, mixed media), Photography, Contemporary Craft, Indoor Sculpture, and Outdoor Sculpture. This Exhibition features over 100 artworks out of over 400 entries