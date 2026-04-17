2026 4th Of July Celebration @ Camp LeJeune
2026 4th Of July Celebration @ Camp LeJeune
Camp Lejeune is hosting service members and their families for its annual 4th of July celebration with patriotic festivities and music by multi platinum country artist Dylan Scott as the headliner and pop rock band Hot Chelle Rae opening the show with fireworks after sundown.
MCB Camp LeJeune W.P.T Hill Field
04:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
MCB Camp LeJeune W.P.T Hill Field
elizabeth.sweeny@usmc-mccs.org