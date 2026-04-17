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Public Radio East
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New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
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2026 4th Of July Celebration @ Camp LeJeune

2026 4th Of July Celebration @ Camp LeJeune

Camp Lejeune is hosting service members and their families for its annual 4th of July celebration with patriotic festivities and music by multi platinum country artist Dylan Scott as the headliner and pop rock band Hot Chelle Rae opening the show with fireworks after sundown.

MCB Camp LeJeune W.P.T Hill Field
04:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
MCB Camp LeJeune W.P.T Hill Field
elizabeth.sweeny@usmc-mccs.org