Forecasters have increased projected wind speeds and rainfall totals as a coastal storm moves into eastern North Carolina, threatening power outages, coastal flooding, beach erosion and dangerous marine conditions through Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a high wind warning for eastern Carteret County and the Outer Banks, with wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour expected in some coastal communities.

In western Carteret County, including Morehead City, Atlantic Beach and Emerald Isle, gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.

Forecasters warn that widespread power outages are possible in areas under the high wind warning, with the strongest winds expected between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

Coastal flooding and ocean overwash

A coastal flood warning is in effect for eastern Carteret County from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, with two to four feet of water above ground level possible in vulnerable areas along Core Sound and adjacent tidal waterways.

Western Carteret County is under a coastal flood advisory through Thursday afternoon.

The storm coincides with this week's king tides, which have already elevated water levels along the coast. Strong easterly winds will push additional water into sounds, rivers and tidal creeks, increasing the likelihood of flooding in low-lying communities.

Areas along the Neuse and Pamlico rivers are also vulnerable to flooding Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Breaking waves of six to 10 feet could contribute to beach erosion and ocean overwash along the Core Banks, with hazardous surf conditions continuing after the storm passes.

The National Weather Service has also upgraded warnings for all nearshore coastal waters to storm warnings.

Rainfall totals increase

In its early Wednesday morning forecast update, the National Weather Service increased projected rainfall totals and expanded a flood watch to include all of eastern North Carolina.

Forecast models indicate widespread rainfall totals of four to six inches are possible, with locally higher amounts. Communities along the southern coast, including the Crystal Coast, have the greatest potential to receive more than six inches of rain.

Heavy rainfall could compound coastal flooding in communities where elevated water levels prevent stormwater from draining.

Despite ongoing drought conditions across eastern North Carolina, the amount of rain falling over a relatively short period could lead to flash flooding, particularly in urban areas and locations with poor drainage.

Forecasters also cannot rule out an isolated tornado or waterspout along the Outer Banks and Down East Carteret County overnight.

Thanksgiving travel concerns

The combination of heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and strong winds could create hazardous conditions for people traveling Wednesday evening and Thanksgiving morning.

Ocean overwash is considered likely along vulnerable sections of N.C. Highway 12 on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, particularly around Thursday morning's high tide, expected at about 8 a.m.

Standing water, reduced visibility, fallen trees and power lines could also affect travel elsewhere in eastern North Carolina.

When conditions will improve

The National Weather Service expects the heaviest rainfall and strongest winds to diminish Thursday morning as the storm moves inland.

While water levels along inland rivers and the southern Pamlico Sound could begin to recede Thanksgiving Day, oceanfront flooding and hazardous surf could persist along the barrier islands.

A shift in wind direction Thursday night and Friday could also lead to additional soundside flooding along the Outer Banks.

King tides are expected to begin subsiding Friday and into the weekend.